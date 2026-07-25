Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and other stars react

Discover all the top celebrity reactions to the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, resigning. Read ahead to find out which of your favourite celebrities talked about him stepping down.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and other stars react

After the Students’ protest took place all over the nation, the demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were finally met. Earlier today, the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, finally resigned from his post. This announcement was made by Dharmendra Pradhan over social media. He has submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seeing Dharmendra Pradhan finally step down has been a big win for everyone, especially students. Many celebrities have rushed to social media to give their reactions to his resignation. Let’s dive in to see which celebrities have talked about Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning here.

Celebrities react to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

While some celebrities were late to voice their opinions about the CJP-led Students’ protest, everyone has become a part of the ongoing celebration happening over social media. This celebration is a result of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, resigning. Here are some of the top celebrity reactions to the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, resigning.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram earlier today to tweet emojis on journalist Faye D'Souza's post about the resignation. She used applause, celebration, and a red heart emoji.

Prakash Raj has been consistently posting and attending the Jantar Mantar protests. To celebrate this big win, the actor wrote on social media, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees. ???#justasking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Raj (@joinprakashraj)

Ikka actress, Tillotama Shome, took to Instagram to share her views. Her message read, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as Union Education Minister. Most fortunate to witness this historic Revolution led by our youth. ‘Youth is wasted on the young’ can retire officially. And other tired cliches and cynical smart Alecs. And, NO, not back to business as usual. Thank you, thank you to the YOUTH of INDIA!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Another Bollywood celebrity who spoke on this matter was actor Vijay Verma. He posted a photo of the ex-Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, with the caption from the popular song Channa Mereya, of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie. Vijay’s funny caption read, “Accha chalta hoon.. duaaon mein yaad rakhna”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Telugu actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran shared a long message about Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. His post read, “And the resignation has happened. It's no reason to celebrate. A person losing their job never is. But this is crucial. It is important that a strong culture and precedent is set time and again that people in the highest positions of power will face the consequences of repeat lapses and inefficiencies. That is a very basic check in every sphere of public service.”

His post further continued, “ It creates a culture of accountability in any democracy. Ten Lakh teaching jobs are lying vacant in the country. Many rural schools don't have a single functioning teacher. Many more schools do not have access to drinking water for children. Our population spends more hard-earned money on private education than the union budget for education.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Ravindran (@rahulr_23)

Actress Alia Bhatt also joined in the celebration. She posted a story which read, “Gen Z showed up! The rest is history.”

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