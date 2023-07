Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story is one of the most filmiest ones. They fell in love with each other while working and tied the knot in the year 1980. Dharmendra was already married then and had four children. However, that did not stop him from getting married to Hema Malini. The two stars allegedly converted to Islam before their marriage. Hema Malini and Dharmendra got blessed with two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema Malini then stayed away from films only to mark a comeback with Baghban. She shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in this one. Also Read - Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra wanted his daughter Esha Deol to get married at a young age due to THIS reason

Did Dharmendra refuse to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry?

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Hema Malini reacted to these rumours. When asked if Dharmendra actually did not watch Baghban because of her chemistry with Big B, she laughed and said, "I don't know about that." In the interview, she also revealed that she was a little apprehensive about signing Baghban as she had to play a mother to grown-ups. She wasn't sure whether she wanted to take up the role but it was her mother who insisted that she should do it. She said, "I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, my mother was sitting. After he left, I said, 'Chaar itne bade bade ladko ki maa ka role karne ko bol raha hai (He's asking me to play the mother of four grown-ups). How can I do this'?" Then her mother said that she should sign Baghban as she felt that the story and role was very good.

What is Baghban all about?

Baghban is a story about an elderly couple who get separated because their children decide they cannot take care of them together. So mother has to live with one child and the father has to live with another. They somehow manage to get together. Salman Khan plays the role of Alok in the film who helps Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's characters to regain their dignity again. It is hearttouching film with a very emotional message to share.