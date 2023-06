Dharmendra's latest cryptic post for his second wife Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana’s Deol, and all the Takhtanis and Vohras, to the families his daughter's are married has raised eyebrows as he mentions how much they respect them but cannot do anything about it. Dharmendra's second family, which includes Bollywood's veteran actress Hema Malini and their daughters, were missing from Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding, and it raised many eyebrows and clearly showed that the differences are still there and they have let the bygones be bygones. Also Read - When Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur shut down claims that the actor is a ‘womaniser’

Did Dharmendra just mention being upset with Hema Malini and his daughters Esha and Ahana Deol not attending Karan Deol's wedding and hint about them not being invited? Also Read - How a drunk Dharmendra stopped Hema Malini and Jeetendra from getting married is fully filmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

And now veteran actor Dharmendra's post on Instagram is going viral and his fans are assuming that he is very apologetic towards Hema and his family for not having them at grandson Karan Deol's wedding. The actor shared a beautiful picture with daughter Esha holding her hair tight towards him and wrote," Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids .....loving Takhtani's and Vohra's I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart......age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ........but". Also Read - Hema Malini makes warm confession on how Dharmendra's late mother Satwant Kaur met her when she was already pregnant

Trending Now

It seems like even Dharmendra was upset with the absence of Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahana from the wedding but couldn't do anything about it as he has to keep both his families happy, and soon after the wedding, Esha Deol wished Karan and Drisha a happy married life, while there was no response from Karan's side. Everyone from the Deol family was present at the wedding, including Dharam Paaji, but his second family went missing, which created a controversy around the fact that all is not well between the Deols.