Dharmendra shares latest health update; REVEALS why he was hospitalised

Recently, there were reports that veteran actor has been hospitalised and he was in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). However, the actor has now been discharged and he took to Twitter to give his fans his health update and also revealed why he was hospitalised. The actor tweeted, "Friends, i have learnt the lesson." In the video, Dharmendra says, "Friends don't do anything over. I did it and I suffered a big muscle pull in back. So, mujhe hospital ki sair karni padi. 2-4 chaar din toh bahut mushkil waha toh… Anyway, I am back with your good wishes, his blessings (god), so don't worry. Now, I will be very careful. Love you all."

Friends, i have learnt the lesson ? pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

Well, Dharmendra has always given his fans fitness goals as even at this age he does swimming and other workouts. When the reports of him being hospitalised were out, his fans were worried about him.

On the work front, Dharmendra has two films lined up Apne 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is currently going on. The film, which is being directed by , also stars , , , and . Meanwhile, Apne 2 also features , , and Karan Deol.

Earlier, while talking about his role in Rocky AAur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra had said, “Karan has offered me a fantastic role. It not only suits my age and image, but it is also the kind of lovable character that my fans like to see me play. I played grey just once in Ayee Milan Ki Bela. Mere chahne walon ko achcha nahin laga(my fans didn’t like it). From then onwards I have avoided dark negative roles. My character in Karan’s film is a man everybody will love.”