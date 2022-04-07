After the death of legendary actor at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021, his wife seems to have gone into a shell, according to her close friends , and Mumtaz. They said that they have tried to reach out to her multiple times, but Saira remained unavailable. Mumtaz said that she even tried to meet her at their Pali Hill bungalow. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reveals her father had to sell their house after a Dharmendra film got delayed

"It's so sad. Sairaji seems to be have gone into a shell after Yusuf Saab's sad passing away. I made many attempts to contact her. When I could not reach her, I dropped in at her home. But I couldn't meet her, I feel really sad. I remember the last time I met them both at their bungalow. Sairaji was so gracious. She had made really delicious cookies and cakes for me," Mumtaz told Bollywood Hungama.

Reflecting on the same, Dharmendra also expressed his concern and said that she does not answer any calls. He hopes that Saira is in good health. Shatrughan Sinha added, "After Dilip Saab, she has gone into a shell. We all lost the greatest actor. But she lost much more. I want her to know my wife and I are there for her if she needs us."

A couple of months after the passing of Dilip saab, Saira suffered from a heart problem called ischemia. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital for treatment, later she was stable. Saira Banu's health sparked concerns on social media with many praying and wishing for her speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital.

Starting her acting career as a teen in 1961 with the film , she went on to become one of the topmost heroines in the 1960s-1970s era, working with the leading actors of the day and starring in the biggest films. In the past few years, she earned legions of admirers for the manner in which she stood by and cared for her husband Dilip Kumar who was ailing for several years before he passed away on July 7 aged 98.