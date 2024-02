Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced separation after 12 years of marital bliss. This news shocked everyone in the Deol family including Dharmendra. Amid the reports of Hema Malini extending support to daughter Esha Deol, an insider reveals that Dharmendra wants Esha to rethink the separation and save her marriage. An insider reveals, "No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but what’s her to rethink over it". Also Read - Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Actress recalls why she stopped taking calls from her former husband in this throwback interview; 'He tried too...'

The insider further adds,” Esha and Bharat both respect Dharmendra immensely. He is like a son to the Deol family, while Esha is the apple of the eye of father Dharmendra and he wants her to be happy always. As her family is getting hooked, he is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should", concludes the insider. Also Read - Hema Malini supported daughter Esha Deol’s divorce with Bharat Takhtani due to THIS reason?

Esha and Bharat have announced being separated and haven't yet divorced. Will Dharmendra's advice of not breaking the family will be taken into consideration? All said and done, Esha and Bhatt are mature enough to make decision and they should be respected for the same. The statement shared by Esha and Bharat reads, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected". Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 and after 12 years they have decided to part ways. Also Read - When Esha Deol revealed how life changed after marriage with Bharat Takhtani; 'I couldn't roam around the house in shorts and...'

