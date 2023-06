Wedding preparations have started in full swing at the Deol family. After all, it is ’s son, Karan Deol’s wedding. Karan Deol is ready to tie the nuptial knot with his partner Drisha Acaharya, the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker on June 18. Sunny Deol and his family are presently busy with all the pre-wedding festivities. But one esteemed member of the Deol clan will be missing out on the pre-wedding celebrations. The person is none other than Sunny and ’s father and legendary Bollywood actor . Also Read - Karan Deol wedding: Dharmendra reveals how his grandson introduced fiancee Drisha Acharya to family

Dharmendra will skip Karan Deol’s pre-wedding festivities

Dharmendra, in an interview with ETimes, has revealed that he will not be attending the pre-wedding functions of his grandson. He will directly be attending Karan Deol’s wedding on the stipulated date. Citing the reason for his wilful miss from the pre-wedding rituals, Dharmendra revealed that he did not wish to be a spoilsport for the “children.” “Let the children have fun. If I am around they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun,” he said. Also Read - Sulochana Latkar death: Bollywood's onscreen maa loved playing mother to these three actors the most

Dharmendra on finding out Karan Deol’s relationship

Earlier, in a separate interview, Dharmendra expressed his happiness for Karan Deol’s wedding. Calling his grandson a “very good boy” and “caring person” the actor said that he was happy that Karan has finally found the love of his life. When asked about how he came to know about Karan and Drisha’s relationship, Dharmendra replied, “He (Karan) first told his mother (Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me.” Also Read - Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol set to tie the knot next month; all about next big Bollywood wedding

Trending Now

Dharmendra praises Drisha

And Dharmendra’s reaction was like any dotting grandfather. He extended his full support to Karan wanting to take his relationship with Drisha to the next level. “Go ahead if Karan likes her,” were Dharmendra’s exact words. Later on, upon meeting Drisha in person, Dharmendra was all praises for the new member to join his family. The veteran actor called Drisha a “sensible and pretty girl.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Karan Deol’s roka ceremony on June 12, a video of Sunny and Bobby Deol, accompanied by their cousin and actor surfaced on the Internet. They were captured arm-in-arm, posing for the shutterbugs.

Karan Deol work timeline

Speaking of Karan, he made his acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. His next cinematic venture includes director ’s Apne 2, starring his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra.