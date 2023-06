Dharmendra and his family has come back into the spotlight after the Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding. Everyone spoke about how Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol did not attend the wedding. The three did not come for a single function. It was said that they did it out of respect for the actress whose relationships with the first family of Dharmendra are cordial but delicate. Fans were happy to see women of the Deol family like Pooja Deol, the wife of Sunny Deol and Prakash Kaur, the wife of Dharmendra in the pictures. Also Read - Esha Deol asks papa Dharmendra to cheer up; after he feels low due to their absence from Karan Deol’s wedding

Dharmendra posted a picture with Esha Deol where he is seen holding her hand. The message read, "Esha, Aahana, Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but..." Many assumed that he was sorry that he did not invite Hema Malini and her daughters himself for the marriage of grandson Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. Others were left worried for his health. Many sent in their good wishes. Also Read - Dharmendra shares cryptic post after Karan Deol’s wedding; says I have all the respect for Hema Malini and daughters Esha, Ahana, but…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

In response to this, Esha Deol also posted a pic from her marriage with her dad and mom by the side. She said that she loved him unconditionally. It was her marriage anniversary. Take a look at her post... Also Read - When Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur shut down claims that the actor is a ‘womaniser’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Now, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had skipped the wedding of Esha Deol. It seems they did not wish to hurt the feelings of Prakash Kaur. But the two stars sent a lot of gifts to Esha Deol. The actress has also described the Gadar 2 actor as a rock of the family. She said Bobby Deol is very reserved. Now, a video where Dharmendra lost his cool on a reporter is going viral. It seems he was questioned about the absence of Sunny Deol at the wedding of Esha Deol. The veteran angrily said Bakwas Mat Kijiye...



Well, everyone has suddenly become very curious about the Deol family. Sunny Deol will be seen on Gadar 2 which is coming on Independence Day 2023. It will clash with OMG 2.