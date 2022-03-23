Dharmesh aka MC Tod Fod's mother spills heartbreaking details after his death; 'He knew he's not coming home...'

Dharmesh aka MC Tod Fod's untimely demise has left everyone shell shocked. The 24-year-old rapper died due to a heart attack on his work trip in Nashik. MC Tod Fod's mother in interaction with Dainik Bhaskar spilled heartbreaking details about the rapper after his death. Holding her emotions, Dharmesh's mom said, " He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy about rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him." Adding further she recalled how he celebrated Raksha Bandhan before leaving for Nashik, " Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came to his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: 7 Bollywood actors who hiked fees after tasting success

Dharmesh was also a part of 's . His death has left the entire team of Gully Boy too saddened. Ranveer Singh remembered MC Tod Fod by sharing heartbroken emoji. while Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his debut with this film playing MC Sher too offered his condolence, " RIP Bhai". who directed Gully Boy remembered Dharmesh, " you have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai". Indeed this is the most heartbreaking news. Not on his Gully Boy co-stars, but the entire nation mourned over his death as he was one of the most popular rappers of his time.