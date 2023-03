In a bizarre new report today, rumours went wild about Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand collaborating for Dhoom 4 after the massive success of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has impressed everyone with his action and acting chops in Pathaan and it has turned the tide for Bollywood. And just a couple of hours ago, an account on Twitter with a blue tick and the name Siddharth Anand claimed that he and Shah Rukh Khan will be joining hands together for Dhoom 4. The account posted a countdown type before claiming at 7 PM he will make a big announcement. When the tweet was shared online, it looked fake and photoshopped.

Did Siddharth Anand announce Dhoom 4 with Shah Rukh Khan?

Well, bizarre news and shocking rumours do spread fast and Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have joined the bandwagon of such news today. Entertainment News and social media are buzzing hot with Dhoom 4 update which is fake. The account has a blue tick which can be bought for a couple of dollars. And hence, it seems a fake fan created an account to create hype for Shah Rukh Khan and Dhoom 4. The account has also claimed to announce Dhoom 4's villain tomorrow.

Check out the fake account tweet claiming Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan will work in Dhoom 4 here:

Pathaan’s success led to fans demanding Shah Rukh Khan sign Dhoom 4

The report and rumours of Shah Rukh Khan doing Dhoom 4 have been around for years! It has been since 2014 that Shah Rukh Khan fans have been rooting to see him in the franchise. And after the success of Pathaan, a poll was conducted asking other fans if they would like to see SRK in Dhoom 4 or . A majority of fans voted for Dhoom 4.

For now, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty. He will have a cameo in and starrer Tiger 3.