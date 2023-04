won over the masses and classes in Pathaan. The actor played the role of a spy agent in the blockbuster. Everyone loved the character of Jim. He was someone who was suave, brutal and menacing. Many fans want John Abraham to have his own spin off. As we know, he is also the villain of the series. A bike enthusiast, John Abraham is one of the mainstays of the action packed franchise. There are reports of how John Abraham have been having meetings with . It looks like Dhoom 4 is well on its way.

WILL YRF SOON ANNOUNCE FILM WITH JOHN ABRAHAM?

John Abraham has got an impetus with Pathaan. His past few movies like Satyamev Jayate 2, Attack and Mumbai Saga did not have the kind of impact. But Jim got love from all over the world. Yash Raj Films have noticed it and want to capitalize on this. A source told Bollywood Hnungama that these are not just plain rumours. It seems the actor has been part of meetings at the YRF office being held since two days. He is quite a regular the meetings. The source said, "If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets."

JOHN ABRAHAM TO FOCUS ON ACTION FILMS

In fact, it has been reported that John Abraham has opted out of 's 100 %. The movie was a slapstick comedy with , and Shehnaaz Gill. He is not keen to work in comedy now. The actor is also not very keen on Awara Pagal Deewana 2 as per some reports. He is not showing as much interest in the project as he wishes to work on his action movies. John Abraham is one of the best action heroes of Bollywood. Yash Raj Films is making the best adrenaline raising films right now.

YASH RAJ FILMS' ENVIABLE SLATE

Fighter is coming out in January 2024. The climax is supposed to be a stellar one for all action movie lovers. is the main lead of the movie along with . Before that, they have Tiger 3 with , and . Plus, there is War 2. They have not shown the end of John Abraham's character in Dhoom so there is always scope for some exciting new sequel.