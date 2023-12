Shah Rukh Khan fans want to know about the superstar's upcoming projects after Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. We know that he has a movie with Sujoy Ghosh in the offing. Now, reports have come YRF is planning to announce Dhoom 4 soon. This has created ripples on social media. Since few months, we are reading reports on how Aditya Chopra considers Shah Rukh Khan the lucky mascot of YRF. The superstar is also keen to do action movies, and he has been maintaining his physique for the same. Shah Rukh Khan fans are hoping that he comes on board for the film. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Dhoom 4 to be announced soon by makers

Rumours are rife on social media that YRF might announce Dhoom 4 soon. The franchise is a very popular one. Fans have made edits featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead of Dhoom 4. There is buzz that Ram Charan might be roped in for the role of the police officer. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of the cop in the earlier films.

I think Ayan Mukerji would be also good like Siddharth anand he has an young generation style in his movies and Lakshya Raj Anand will be also good #dhoom4 — ArShad (@ArShad277423z) December 28, 2023

Ab #Dhoom4 ko le hi aao with #SRK and #JohnAbraham .

Sidharth anand

Anubhav sinha

Abbas mastaan

Kabir Khan

Ali abbas jafar — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) December 27, 2023

#Dhoom4 Rebooting Jaldi Aane Wala Hai Khushkhabari Intezaar Karo Bhai ???Abhi Naya Saal To Aane Do ❤‍?❤‍?❤‍? . Is Baar Hollywood Ko Takkar Dene Aane Wali Hai #Dhoom#ShahRukhKhan? @yrf pic.twitter.com/xtJVZGeJaZ — SHIV SINGH?? (@ShivSingh356) December 28, 2023

Dhoom 4: Fans in over imaginative mode

Dhoom 4 would be another big ticket movie from YRF. Many fans feel that they can also bring in John Abraham. He is perfect for this high-octane adventure action film.