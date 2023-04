One thing that is ruling Bollywood right now is YRF’s spy universe starting with ’s Pathaan. The action thriller lifted the lost status of Hindi films at the box office. Yash Raj Films is now looking forward to the most awaited starrer Tiger 3 and planned to create Tiger vs Pathaan post the positive response of SRK and Bhai in the recent blockbuster hit. Amid this reports are rife that will restore his career with 4.

Apart from the spy universe the makers also wish to extend the Dhoom franchise. However, according to reports Dhoom 4 isn’t happening anytime soon and the film is currently on the back burner. Yash Raj Films is right now focusing on the spy universe with their upcoming projects including Tiger 3, WAR 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan. The fourth part of the action thriller starring Aamir Khan has been kept on hold for years and hasn’t seen any progress. The film was alleged to extend the franchise soon but has been shaved that fans will now have to wait more to see the star in Dhoom look.

According to the latest Peeping Moon reports, Dhoom 4 isn’t happening anytime soon. A source close to the development informed the publication that YRF has gained confidence after Pathaan and intends to concentrate on franchise movies. The makers are currently focused on the spy universe which is expanding with every film. The source further added that wishes to elongate the Dhoom series as it has been nearly a decade since was released. However, with Dhoom 4 on mind he hasn’t taken any calls about it yet.

The writing of the fourth film from the series has been going on for years but they have not zeroed down to an ideal storyline. Producer Aditya Chopra along with his team is currently concentrating on the spy universe and has put Dhoom 4 on standby as of now. The casting is still not locked and with the current status, the film is not happening before the end of 2024. Noting that, under the Yash Raj Films banner, the audience will now see back-to-back films made in the context of the spy universe.