It is a dark day for Bollywood. The industry has lost another important personality. Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gandhvi has passed away. He passed away at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. Sanjay Gandhvi's daughter, Sanjina Gandhi spoke about the same to PTI. Sanjina said that he was 56 and was about to turn 57 in a few days. Sanjay Gandhvi has directed many big films like Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Kidnap, Ajab Gazabb Love and more. Also Read - Top 10 Hindi action movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

The reason of Sanjay Gandhvi's demise

Sanjina Gandhvi told PTI that passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. She mentioned that they are not sure what is the reason and if it is heart attack. She added that Sanjay wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy. The director is survived by his wife, Gina and two daughters.

Sanjay Gandhvi made his directorial debut with 2000 film Tere Liye and has directed many films under Yashraj films. His demise is a huge shock and many celebrities have offered condolences. Also Read - Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: Sequels of Bollywood films that were on par with their first part

Celebrities offer condolences

Abhishek Bachchan penned down a long note and also shared a throwback picture from the sets of Dhoom. He wrote, "I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this.

I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother."

Sanjay Gupta wrote, 'Gone too soon buddy. Will miss your always happy energy. Rest In Peace my friend."

Gone too soon buddy.

Will miss your always happy energy.

Kunal Kohli wrote, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."

The team of Yashraj films also offered condolences. They wrote, "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi."

May his soul Rest In Peace.