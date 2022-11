Movie: Dhoop Chhaon

Dhoop Chhaon cast: Rahul Dev, Abhishek Duhan, Ahem Sharma, Atul Srivastava

Dhoop Chhaon Director: Hemant Sharan

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Dhoop Chhaon' is a story of two brothers who immensely love and respect each other and work hard to keep their family together during which they face lot of hardships. 'Dhoop Chhaon’ is an emotional family saga which will touch your heart. It also has glimpse of anti-Sikh riots which took place after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film beautifully portrays the love and bond between two brothers, their subsequent conflicts and their sacrifices. From writting to cinematography, production values to execution, the film keeps you hooked till the end.

Rahul Dev has brilliantly portrayed the role of big brother in the film. He has given such a matured performance that it will be talked about for many years to come. Abhishek Duhan also impresses with his acting abilities. His body language and dialogue delivery justifies the role he has executed so efficiently. Ahem Sharma, Atul Srivastava and have successfully justified their parts. Samikssha Batnagar’s performance is also quite praise-wrothy. Rahul Bagga, Shubhangi Latkar, Ashish Dixit, Aryan Bajaj, Simrithi Bathija all do justice to the respective parts.

As a director of the film Hemant Sharan make sure that there is never a dull moment in the film. Music by Amitabh Ranjan, Neeraj Shridhar and Kashi Richard is worth-listening which enhances the film viewing experience to another level.

Released in 300 screens this Friday, 'Dhoop Chhaon' is worth watching in a cinema near you. It's a family drama which will be long remembered for its emotional quotient as well as the message it gives. Do not miss this gem at any cost. We're going with 4 out of 5 stars.