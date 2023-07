Bigg Boss OTT is running successfully in full swing and in a surprising turn of events the show has welcomed two wild card entries, Youtube Elvish Yadav and actor Aashika Bhatia. Following that, as per the latest reports, another Youtuber Dhruv Rathee is all set to enter Salman Khan’s show as a wild card contestant. Dhruv is a well-known name on social media with 11 million subscribers on Youtube. For the unversed, he had sparked controversies three years back when Kangana Ranaut’s office was demolished by BMC. Let’s take a look at why he became a target of the Manikarnika actress.

Dating back to the 2020 lockdown scene, during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case one of the events that dominated entertainment news was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office. That’s when Youtuber Dhruv Rathee’s video accusing the actress for being insincere about the decision went viral. This caught her attention and journalist-filmmaker Eray Cather claimed that he has been paid a huge sum to tarnish the image of Kangana and renowned news anchor Arnab Goswami.

Eray alleged that a YouTuber with 4M subscribers has been paid Rs 65 lakh to make videos exposing SSR’s family involvement in his death and earlier he was hired to target Kangana and Arnab. Although the journalist didn’t mention any name, Dhruv Rathee came forward with an explanation. The Youtuber asserted that he hasn’t been paid any money for making Kangana Ranaut videos nor he is planning any video against SSR. To this, Cather replied by stating he didn’t mention any name however if he feels it's about him then most welcome, and talking about allegations he has answered it himself.

Trending Now

Lol, is this bullshit fake news referring to me? First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be ? https://t.co/HAI5vZi2Qu — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 31, 2020

Here’s when Kangana Ranaut herself came to the scene hailing Eray Cather. In her response to the banter, she retweeted Cather’s tweet writing that undoubtedly this person gets money for creating fake videos. The actress also alleged that she can get him behind bars for lying about BMC's notice. She wonders why would anyone lie on legal matters if not paid a huge amount or have government support.

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Well, Dhruv Rathee had got in big trouble back then. Now he is a popular YouTuber enjoying 11 million subscribers on his Youtube channel where his videos receive over 1.5 billion views. Talking about his other social media account he has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.