Dhurandhar 2 actor Udaybir Sandhu LOST 15kg for Pinda role? His extreme transformation journey will SHOCK you

Actors in movies devote their complete effort to creating realistic character portrayals and Udaybir Sandhu performed this same achievement for his movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

In the world of films, actors often work very hard to make their characters come alive, but there are some transformations that surprise people. Actor Udaybir Sandhu has done something similar for his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. At the age of just 27, he played two different age versions of his character in the same film, one of a 20-year-old youth and the other of a 40-year-old mature man. He worked tremendously hard on his body to complete this challenge, which shows his perseverance and dedication.

Did Udaybir Sandhu lose 15kg for the Pinda role?

To play the character named Pinda in the film, Udaybir Sandhu first increased his weight by 15 kg and then reduced it. The process was not easy, as changing the body like this requires a strict diet, workouts, and discipline. He himself said that this journey was extremely difficult for him, but he decided to cross his limits. For the younger Pinda, he had to look fit and agile, while for the older Pinda, his body had to look a little heavy and strong. In this way, he moulded his body into two different forms.

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What did Udaybir say about his transformation?

Such a transformation is not only physically challenging but also mentally challenging. Udaybir said the process involved a lot of hard work, sweat, and sacrifice. It is not easy to constantly change the diet, train hard, and keep yourself motivated. In his words: "Played a 20-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man in the same film... gained & lost 15 kgs to look the part. Pushed my limits, I didn't know I had. A lot of discipline, blood, sweat, and tears went into making this." He also said that the experience taught him a lot about his strengths and abilities.

All about Udaybir Sandhu

Udaybir Sandhu's film journey has also been quite interesting. Before entering films, he was a national-level hockey player from Punjab. Stepping into the world of acting from the world of sports was a big change for him. He made his debut film with Gold, starring Akshaye Kumar, where he trained other actors in hockey.

Even before the film Dhurandhar 2, Udaybir has appeared in many projects, where he played different types of roles. But his transformation for this film can prove to be a big turning point in his career.

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