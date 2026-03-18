Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha HITS back at trolls over his terrorist role Zahoor Mistry: 'Main Pakistani nahi hoon'

Vivek Sinha responds to criticism for his portrayal of Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, confirming his nationality, replying to trolling, and thanking fans for their support while complimenting their patriotism.

Actor Vivek Sinha of Dhurandhar recently responded to criticism of his on-screen persona on social media. In response to the criticism he has gotten since the film's premiere, Vivek, who plays Zahoor Mistry, firmly clarified, "Main Pakistani nahi hoon." Vivek opened the video by speaking straight to the audience. He pointed to his most recent tweet, where he referenced Dhurandhar's dialogue, adding, "Hindu bhot hi darpok kaum hai..." The actor stated that his comment section has been inundated with remarks such as "Teri shakal atankwadi aisi lag rahi hai" and "Tune hame gussa dila diya."

Vivek expressed his appreciation for...

Despite the criticism, Vivek expressed his appreciation for the attention and support from supporters.

He went on to praise the patriotism of his followers, saying, "Ye jo deshbhakti hai na hamare andar, salute hai bhai." Addressing another user, he added, "Tujhe Pakistan ghus ke marunga."

Vivek clarifies he is not from Pakistan

Vivek further stated that he is from Bijnor, Dhampur, and has lived in Mumbai, not Pakistan.

In a lighter tone, he highlighted a female fan's comment: "Sir, mera man kar raha hai aapko 2-3 gali de du, kyunki aapne itna acha perform kiya hai." He closed by thanking fans for their support for his character and urging them to see the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

Vivek Sinha career graph

Besides Dhurandhar, emerging Indian actor Vivek Sinha has gained recognition for his varied roles in movies and TV shows. Prior to playing Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, he made appearances in well-known films such as Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) and Dilli Dark (2023), demonstrating his versatility as a character in a variety of genres. In addition, he appeared in the critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime (2025) and was credited in movies like Modi Ji Ki Beti (2022), indicating his increasing prominence in both cinema and streaming media.

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