Dhurandhar 2: THIS Ranveer Singh co-star can't AFFORD Rs 500 ticket? His real-life story leaves netizens shocked

A small actor from Dhurandhar: The Revenge reveals he can't afford 500 tickets to watch his own film, highlighting real-life struggles amid its 600+ crore success.

A small actor from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has disclosed that he hasn't yet been able to see his own movie in theatres since the cost of the tickets is too high for him. This revelation has caused a stir on the internet. In a recent interview that has gone viral online, the man, who portrays an auto-rickshaw driver in the movie's last scene, was asked a straightforward question: has he seen the movie yet?

His response was truthful and realistic. He revealed that because the movie was just released, he hasn't been able to afford to see it yet because tickets now cost about Rs 500.

What did the auto driver say?

“I haven’t seen it yet. The tickets are around ₹500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet.” he said.

The reporter's question about whether his kids had requested to watch the movie- especially since their father is in it- made the conversation even more heartfelt. He acknowledged that they had, but he described the circumstances in a way that mirrors the difficulties that many families deal with on a daily basis.

The actor responded, “Yes, they did. But I told them that there are five of us, and it would cost Rs 2,500 in total. Rs 2,500 is what we manage to save in a month, so I didn’t take them. I told them we will wait a bit and watch it later.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is having a phenomenal run at the box office since its release on 19 March. The film stars Ranveer Singh, along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and others. As the final chapter in the Dhurandhar series, it follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent as he takes on high-risk missions while pursuing justice.

In just four days, the film has already crossed ₹600 crore worldwide, reaching an impressive total of around ₹691.32 crore. On its first Sunday alone, it earned ₹114.85 crore, helping push its India net collection to ₹454.12 crore. Meanwhile, the film is also performing strongly overseas, bringing in ₹149.35 crore so far.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more