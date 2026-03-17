Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar brings THIS addition to Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer?

The speculation about Bade Sahab actually began after the first Dhurandhar film was released. Even after watching the movie, audiences were still unsure about the true identity of the character.

The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grown even bigger after a poster created using AI started circulating on social media. The image shows Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari alongside Salman Khan, who is labelled as the mysterious character Bade Sahab. The poster quickly caught fans’ attention, with many wondering whether it hints at the film’s real casting plans or if it is simply fan-made imagination.

Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2?

The speculation about Bade Sahab actually began after the first Dhurandhar film was released. Even after watching the movie, audiences were still unsure about the true identity of the character. Because of that mystery, many fans began imagining Salman Khan as the mastermind villain and started creating fan art and online theories linking him to the role.

Will Salman Khan play Bade Sahab?

The curiosity grew again last month when behind-the-scenes photos of Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhry Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal appeared online. Soon after, another AI-generated image surfaced that showed Salman Khan in a secret meeting with the two characters. This led to even more discussion among fans about whether Salman could actually appear in the sequel.

However, people close to the film say these viral images are not official and were created by fans. The studio behind the film, Jio Studios, has not confirmed or denied any talks with Salman Khan. For now, there is no proof that he is part of the movie.

The secrecy around Bade Sahab also seems to be intentional. The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have kept the character completely hidden during promotions. The trailers do not show the character at all, and no casting announcement has been made, suggesting the makers may be saving a big surprise for audiences in theatres.

At the same time, there is also talk about the future of the franchise. Reports suggest that the studio wants to turn the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller into a larger film series and has asked director Aditya Dhar to start thinking about Dhurandhar 3.

According to these reports, Aditya Dhar already has a basic idea for a third film, although nothing has been finalised yet. The studio is also said to be considering a post-credit scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge that could tease the next chapter, hinting that the story may continue beyond the upcoming sequel.

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