Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar's film budget REVEALED; will Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari die in the end?

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar has been in the headlines for a long time. The film will also has released on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar has been in the headlines for a long time. The film is said to be inspired by true events and its first part was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. The film will also has released on Netflix on January 30, 2026. Dhurandhar has been made in two parts and now the audience is eagerly waiting for its second part, which according to reports can be released in March 2026. As soon as the film came on OTT, discussions about its second part became even more intense.

What is the budget of Dhurandhar 2?

Meanwhile, a shocking thing has come to light about the budget of the second part of the film. The official budget of Dhurandhar has not been revealed yet, but according to reports, the budget of its first part was around Rs 250 to 300 crore. Seeing the huge success of the film, people expected that the second part would be made on an even bigger budget. However, some media reports have claimed that the budget of Dhurandhar Part 2 could be zero that is 0 rupees, which seems surprising to hear.

TRENDING NOW

According to a report in NDTV Hindi, the teaser of Dhurandhar Part 2 is already ready. The report also states that director Aditya Dhar wanted to make the film in a single part initially, but the length of the film became too much. That is why they decided to release it in two parts. It is being told that the shooting of the second part was already completed with the first part, so there was no need for additional budget. However, this is just a guess and there is no official confirmation on it yet.

What is the role of Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2?

Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Hamza Ali Mazari in the movie. According to the story, Hamza is sent by Ajit Doval on a spy mission to Pakistan's Lyari area. The first half of the film shows glimpses of Hamza's past and his anger. In the first part, Hamza killed Pakistani gangster Rehman Dacait. Now in the second part, his responsibility will be to find out 'Bade Sahab', which can take the story even more serious turn.

Will Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali die in the end?

There is also a discussion among the audience whether Hamza Ali Mazari will die at the end of Dhurandhar Part 2. In the film, the character is shown struggling with the burden of the past. According to some reports, Hamza's character could be related to Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was also mentioned in Aditya Dhar's film Uri: The Surgical Strike. In that film, it was said that Jaskirat Singh Rangi was martyred in the Nowshera sector. This is why the audience feels that the end of Dhurandhar Part 2 can also be emotional and painful. Now everyone is waiting for March 2026, when the second part of the film will be able to answer all these questions.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more