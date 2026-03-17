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Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection: How has Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer SURPASSED Pawan Kalyan's OG?

In North America alone, Dhurandhar 2 has earned close to $5 million from advance bookings for the opening weekend. It is also seeing strong demand in other international markets like the UK and Australia.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 17, 2026 12:44 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection: How has Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer SURPASSED Pawan Kalyan's OG?

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Collection: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is easily one of the most talked-about films of the year, and the advance booking numbers clearly show just how excited audiences are. So far, more than 10 lakh tickets have already been sold for its opening day.

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Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection

According to trade reports, the film has crossed ₹50 crore in advance bookings for the opening day, not including block seats. This total includes both the paid preview shows and March 19 collections. Out of this, the preview shows alone have reportedly brought in over ₹33 crore, while the opening day bookings have earned around ₹16 crore from the sale of about 3.6 lakh tickets. Meanwhile, over 7 lakh tickets have been booked just for the preview screenings.

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Now, this movie has easily smashed the record set by OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which made just about Rs 25 crore in advance bookings.

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Despite its long runtime of nearly four hours, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases in India. The strong response is not limited to India either. Overseas, the film is also performing very well in advance sales.

Dhurandhar 2 North America box office

In North America alone, the movie has earned close to $5 million from advance bookings for the opening weekend. It is also seeing strong demand in other international markets like the UK and Australia.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a high-energy espionage thriller. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The cast also includes Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction Dhurandhar 2 First Review Sara Arjun