Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection India: Ranveer Singh-starrer creates record in pre-sales; can it beat Pathaan's earnings?

Dhurandhar 2 set a new record, achieving the highest advance booking collection for Ranveer Singh, with Rs 22.44 crore in advance bookings. Theatre audiences have shown strong interest in the film, which will determine whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge can surpass Pathaan's Rs 32.01 crore and Jawan's Rs 40.75 crore advance booking records.

Ranveer Singh has all the reasons to be on cloud nine and rightfully so. He created excitement for Dhurandhar 2 which he developed after his previous success with Dhurandhar at the 2025 box office. The national award winning director Aditya Dhar presents his second partnership with Ranveer through his film Dhurandhar The Revenge which has excited fans about its release. The upcoming movie Dhurandhar 2 will debut on March 19 which has become one of the most awaited films of 2023.

Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza

Dhurandhar The Revenge will feature Ranveer who will play his character Jaskirat Singh Rangi who also goes by the name Hamza while the film will include R Madhavan Sanjay Dutt Sara Arjun Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in important parts. Emraan Hashmi will portray the main antagonist character Bade Sahab according to media reports but no formal confirmation about this information has been released yet. The filmmakers started advance ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 two days before its official opening because of the high public interest which resulted in exceptional audience turnout.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection India

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved Rs 22.44crore gross revenue in India through 4,34,668 ticket sales and its block seat revenue brings total earnings to Rs 27.47crore.

Dhurandhar 2 becomes Ranveer's highest advance booking collection

What did Yami Gautam say about Dhurandhar 2?

Talking about Dhurandhar 2 at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, Yami Gautam stated, "I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn't say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn't do anything. I had to read a script but I couldn't, I had to watch something but I couldn't. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life's effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget".

