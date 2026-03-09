Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Sequel of Ranveer Singh starrer BREAKS record, beats O Romeo, Baaghi 4 in pre-sales

The advance booking of Dhurandhar: The Revenge started on March 7, right after the trailer was released. Ticket sales picked up in the first 24 hours. About 87 thousand tickets were sold on the first day on the online ticketing platform.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Even before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film is getting a tremendous response. Since the trailer of the film came out, the excitement among the audience has increased a lot, and the booking figures are also showing the same. The film has set a new record in ticket sales for the premiere show several days before the release. It is being told that more than two lakh tickets have been sold for the preview show alone, making it one of the biggest premiere opening films of Bollywood.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

The advance booking of the film started on March 7, right after the trailer was released. Ticket sales picked up in the first 24 hours. About 87 thousand tickets were sold on the first day on the online ticketing platform. Over the next few days, the number increased. Till the morning of 9th March, more than 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on just one platform, while in total, more than 2 lakh tickets have been sold across the country.

Dhurandhar 2 sold this much tickets in pre-sales

With the increase in ticket sales, the revenue of the film is also increasing rapidly. According to the report, the film has earned around Rs 12.29 crore from the premiere show itself. This figure is more than the first-day earnings of many films. The special thing is that this earning has been done only from select preview shows, while there are still many days left for the release of the film. Most of the film's collection has come from the Hindi version, but its Tamil dub is also getting a good response and has earned about Rs 10 lakh from the preview shows.

With this, the film has also broken the record of Stree 2. That film had earned around Rs 10 crore from the premiere show, while Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed it. Interestingly, the release of the film is still nine days away, so it is believed that this figure of advance booking can increase even more. The film has surpassed the opening day collections of many other films. For example, O Romeo's first day earnings were around Rs 9 crore, while Baaghi 4 also earned around Rs 12 crore on the first day.

About Dhurandhar 2

The story of the film revolves around an Indian spy. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a spy named Hamza or Jaskirat in the film. The story will show the story of their past and revenge. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The film is expected to have a big start at the box office.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more