Dhurandhar 2: Amid massive BO success, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 re-released in theatres nationwide with THIS big change

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is making waves at the box office, but one viral glitch scene has been widely discussed. However, the makers have now re-released the film with a major change.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing great at the box office these days, but just a few days after the release, a small mistake in the film caught the attention of the audience. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action film is being appreciated for its massive scale and spectacular presentation. However, a technical glitch in one of the scenes became a topic of discussion on social media.

Also Read Hamza Ali Mazari and Rehman Dakait from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar feature in accounts exam

Dhurandhar 2 viral glitch scene

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. During this scene, a glimpse of the cameraman in a mirror was seen for a few seconds. The clip quickly went viral on social media. After this, many memes were made about this scene, and people mocked as well as criticized the team of the film.

Watch it here:

For those mocking Aditya Dhar, even Chris Nolan left the same mistake in The Dark Knight ? pic.twitter.com/EHo8ylTLt4 — Viju Charlie (@vijucharlie) March 22, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 re-released with changes

Dhurandhar 2's team immediately took action on this mistake. According to the report, new and improved prints of the film were sent to theatres across the country. Many theatres got the new version on Saturday itself, while in some places it reached till Sunday. In the new print, the cameraman has been completely removed from that scene. According to Bollywood Hungama, the sources associated with the film said that many things have to be taken care of in such a big film, so sometimes small mistakes are made. However, the team fixed it quickly, which is commendable.

He further added, “In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror’s reflection. When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

The updated version of Dhurandhar 2 will also be shown on OTT platforms and TV. That is, the audience will not see this mistake in the future. The makers of the film believe that such small mistakes are also seen in Hollywood films, but they need to be corrected in time. The swift action of director Aditya Dhar and his team in this case is being praised a lot.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Despite the small mistake, there has been no impact on the film's earnings. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has done a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide in a few days. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The story takes forward the character of Hamza, an Indian spy who risks everything to ensure the safety of his country.

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