Dhurandhar 2: Are Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh Bollywood’s new POWER PAIR?

Dhurandhar 2 which has been directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari/ Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Read on to know why people are loving Aditya and Ranveer as Bollywood's hottest director-actor duo.

Dhurandhar 2: The massive success of the much-anticipated film Dhurandhar 2 has clearly shown that Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh aren't just giving hits, but have also emerged as the money-minting machine for Bollywood. Whether it is a release of the trailer, unveiling of the poster or a song, every aspect of the film is pulling in the viewers as a magnet. This proves that Ranveer Singh's unmatched energy and Aditya Dhar's flawless direction is enough to a create a storm where content meets mass appeal.

Can Aditya and Ranveer be Bollywood’s new power pair?

Considering the kind of energy and chemistry both Aditya and Ranveer bring to the screen, it’s hard to argue that they aren't Bollywood's new hit machine. Let's begin with Aditya Dhar who is often lauded for his sharp storytelling and action sequences. To be honest, Aditya knows how to combine style with substance. Aditya has never focused on just directing the film, instead he crafts experiences for the viewers. And with Dhurandhar 2, he proves this, again. The tension, the pacing and even the manner in which every scene feels alive, it's true Aditya Dhar. Then there’s Ranveer Singh. Bollywood’s top star is known for infusing 200% energy to everything he does. Take a look at his past performances - Ranveer gave an intense act in Padmaavat, appeared flawless in Gully Boy and won hearts with his charisma in Simmba. With each performance, Ranveer has proven that nobody can dominate the screen with the ease and perfection that he can. When he is paired with Aditya's vision, we get a movie that is as gripping and impactful as Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. After watching Dhurandhar and trailer of Dhurandhar 2, people are convinced about the fact that Aditya knows how to use Ranveer’s energy and acting prowess to leave an lasting impact. This is that rare director-actor relationship where both elevate each other. Aditya's direction helps Ranveer give a nuanced performance Similarly, Ranveer’s presence makes Aditya’s vision look more convincing.

Fan factor remains crucial

There is no way we can forget the fan factor. Viewers loved Dhurandhar and eagerly waiting for the release of the sequel. Social media is flooded with reactions from the viewers who found the movie's trailer explosive. The excitement that surrounds the film is similar to what we witness around blockbuster pairings such as Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif.

So, are Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh Bollywood’s new power pair? If Dhurandhar 2 is anything to go by, the answer is Yes.

