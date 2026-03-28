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Dhurandhar 2 backlash storm: Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda goes private on Instagram after calling Ranveer Singh's film 'Propoganda'

Aneet Padda's sister, Reet Padda continues to be slammed by netizens on social media after her comment on Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story went viral. Reet has now made her Instagram account private.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 28, 2026 12:58 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 backlash storm: Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda goes private on Instagram after calling Ranveer Singh's film 'Propoganda'
A photo of Ranveer Singh and Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film is literally unstoppable right now. Following a massive opening at the Box Office, the film continues to go strong. Its domestic collection has climbed to a massive Rs 715.72 crore and its worldwide gross amounts to Rs 1,128.99 crore. On its second Friday, the film had earned Rs 41.55 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. It got 18,456 shows and registered about 32% occupancy. While Hindi version has raked in the moolah, its Telugu version has managed to earn Rs 2.85 crore so far. While the film is in no mood to slow down, it continues to be called 'propaganda'. Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda and her sister Reet have landed in controversy for targeting the film.

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Reet Padda makes her Instagram account private

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda and her sister Reet are making headlines after the latter posted and called Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files 'propaganda' films. Netizens have been taking a jab at Reet, and also mocking Aneet for the viral comment. Amid massive backlash following her viral comment, Reet has made her Instagram account private. Aneet's sister has also deleted her display picture.

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How have netizens reacted to Reet Padda's recent move?

Netizens have been quick in reacting to Reet- Padda's recent move. On X, a user claimed that Reet is dating a Pakistani guy. His post read, "Reet Padda and her pakistani boyfriend fazil ahmed both made their insta account private after backlash (sic)." Next tweet read, "Reet padda has made her Insta account private after backlash for mocking Kashmiri hindu genocide. Reet is living in europe with her Pakistani BoyFriend and Apparently, Reet padda does not have nice relationship with her family and sister aneet padda: Sources (sic)." Another netizen posted, "Meet Aneet Padda Sister Reet Padda who mocks Dhurandhar and Called it as propaganda movie ? People on social media Troll and now she made her account private ? Don't mess with Dhurandhar Fans (sic)."

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is a massive Box Office BLOCKBUSTER, but why is it still struggling to beat two films globally?

Multiple screenshot of Reet's take and thoughts on why Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story are propaganda have gone viral on social media. She also slammed Priyanka Chopra for not bein vocal on Israel-Gaza war during the Oscars.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Aneet Padda Aneet Padda Controversy Controversy Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Backlash Reet Padda Reet Padda Controversy