Dhurandhar 2 backlash storm: Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda goes private on Instagram after calling Ranveer Singh's film 'Propoganda'

Aneet Padda's sister, Reet Padda continues to be slammed by netizens on social media after her comment on Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story went viral. Reet has now made her Instagram account private.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film is literally unstoppable right now. Following a massive opening at the Box Office, the film continues to go strong. Its domestic collection has climbed to a massive Rs 715.72 crore and its worldwide gross amounts to Rs 1,128.99 crore. On its second Friday, the film had earned Rs 41.55 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. It got 18,456 shows and registered about 32% occupancy. While Hindi version has raked in the moolah, its Telugu version has managed to earn Rs 2.85 crore so far. While the film is in no mood to slow down, it continues to be called 'propaganda'. Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda and her sister Reet have landed in controversy for targeting the film.

Also Read Shatrughan Sinha calls Aditya Dhar a role model, defends Dhurandhar amid propaganda claims

Reet Padda makes her Instagram account private

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda and her sister Reet are making headlines after the latter posted and called Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files 'propaganda' films. Netizens have been taking a jab at Reet, and also mocking Aneet for the viral comment. Amid massive backlash following her viral comment, Reet has made her Instagram account private. Aneet's sister has also deleted her display picture.

How have netizens reacted to Reet Padda's recent move?

Netizens have been quick in reacting to Reet- Padda's recent move. On X, a user claimed that Reet is dating a Pakistani guy. His post read, "Reet Padda and her pakistani boyfriend fazil ahmed both made their insta account private after backlash (sic)." Next tweet read, "Reet padda has made her Insta account private after backlash for mocking Kashmiri hindu genocide. Reet is living in europe with her Pakistani BoyFriend and Apparently, Reet padda does not have nice relationship with her family and sister aneet padda: Sources (sic)." Another netizen posted, "Meet Aneet Padda Sister Reet Padda who mocks Dhurandhar and Called it as propaganda movie ? People on social media Troll and now she made her account private ? Don't mess with Dhurandhar Fans (sic)."

?MEET REET PADDA > She calls herself human and speaks up against selective truth. > Kashmir Files shows the real exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, she calls it propaganda. > Kerala Story shows documented conversions she calls propaganda. > But 2002 Gujarat riots? That's a… pic.twitter.com/kWYHzXg2ad — karmflow (@karmflow) March 28, 2026

Meet Reet padda (Sister of Aneet padda) >With this face, She has the audacity to call Kashmir files, Dhurandhar, and Kerla story "A Propaganda movies" >When her own sister does not have any film except a cringe movie like Saiyara then it's obvious she will feel that Jealousy to… pic.twitter.com/hdEkEfDfLY — Courageous (@CourageousRo) March 27, 2026

>Name: Reet Padda

>Lives: In Europe

>Boy Friend: Fazilka Ahmed

>BF Nationality: Pakistani

>Achievement: Sister of Aneet Padda Now this girl is calling Dhurandhar and Kashmir files as Propaganda and says it hurts Muslims sentiments because her Pakistani boyfriend didn't liked it… pic.twitter.com/fpo9CKF6Zk — Courageous (@CourageousRo) March 28, 2026

Multiple screenshot of Reet's take and thoughts on why Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story are propaganda have gone viral on social media. She also slammed Priyanka Chopra for not bein vocal on Israel-Gaza war during the Oscars.

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