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Dhurandhar 2 begins streaming on Netflix US and Canada: Makers drop 'Raw and Uncut' version for international audiences

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster action drama premieres on Netflix US and Canada with a special raw and uncut version after crossing the 3000 crore mark worldwide.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 16, 2026 8:09 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix US and Canada

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has made its official OTT premiere for international viewers, appearing on Netflix with a unique "raw and uncut" version that was not broadcast in Indian cinemas. The film, which had a successful theatrical run in India, began streaming internationally on May 14, over eight weeks after its initial release.

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Dhurandhar 2 streaming on Netflix US and Canada

Netflix confirmed the development on its social media accounts, stating, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE (Raw & Undekha) is coming to Netflix in the US & Canada tomorrow."

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to watch Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film online?

Indian fans are still awaiting information about the film's local OTT release, even though viewers from other countries may currently stream the action drama.

The follow-up, also known as Dhurandhar 2, has maintained the franchise's pace under the direction of Aditya Dhar and star Ranveer Singh.

Additionally, the franchise just crossed the Rs 3000 crore global milestone, marking a significant commercial milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 cast

The film, which has an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, is directed by Aditya Dhar and supported by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Since the movie's theatrical debut, Shashwat Sachdev's music has also garnered a lot of attention on internet media.

Dhurandhar to hit Japan theatres on...

In the meanwhile, the producers are still working to increase the movie's global reach. Dhurandhar is scheduled to open in theatres in Japan on July 10 after its popularity in India. Along with a fresh banner verifying the international release, the news was posted on Instagram.

The film, which was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the umbrella of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is still among the year's most profitable Indian movies.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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