Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Can Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller BEAT Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become India’s BIGGEST film ever?

Dhurandhar 2 has created history with its impressive box office collection, earning over Rs 850 crore worldwide within five days. It is now believed that the film could become Bollywood's biggest ever.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 has created history at the box office in just five days of its release. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film has broken many records. The film had earned around Rs 75 crore worldwide from the paid previews itself, after which it registered a great opening of Rs 240 crore on the first day itself. In the opening weekend, the film made a business of around Rs 750 crore, becoming the second-biggest opening weekend in the history of Indian cinema. 850 crore within five days is an indication that the film can prove to be a long-term player. Now the discussion has intensified over whether this film will be able to surpass the highest-grossing films of Indian cinema.

Will Dhurandhar 3 beat Dangal’s records?

Given the current pace of the film, trade experts believe that Dangal's record is in danger. So far, Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film with around Rs 2070 crore. But with the pace at which Dhurandhar 2 is progressing, the figure of Rs 2000 crore does not seem impossible. The film is expected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in the first week itself. After this, the film can easily touch the figure of Rs 1500 crore. If this trend continues, the record of Dangal can be broken by the end of April.

How much can Dhurandhar 2 earn?

The special thing about Dhurandhar 2 is that the film has not been released in some big international markets like the Gulf countries and Pakistan, yet it is doing great in foreign countries. The film has grossed over 10 million dollars in the US and is expected to break the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In just five days, the film's overseas collection has reached 22 million dollars and is estimated to go up to 50 million dollars in its lifetime.

Dhurandhar 2 pan-India appeal

The film's biggest strength is its pan-India appeal. Usually, Bollywood films get a limited response in South India, but Dhurandhar 2 has broken the trend. In cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the Hindi version alone is getting more than 80 percent occupancy. The dubbed version of the film has also done well in the Telugu states and is competing with the local films. For example, this film surpassed even Ustaad Bhagat Singh in one day's earnings. It is clear from this that the film is being liked equally across the country.

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