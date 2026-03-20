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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie BEATS Jawan and Pathaan, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Update: Not only did Ranveer Singh have a career-best opening, but it also made Bollywood history by being the first movie in 113 years to make Rs 100 crore in a single day.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 20, 2026 6:39 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie BEATS Jawan and Pathaan, crosses Rs 100 crore mark
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Big records in cinema are always meant to be broken—and now Bollywood has a new one. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark on its opening day. Over the years, big films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved massive openings, but now Bollywood has finally matched that scale. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded the biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has earned around ₹102.55 crore net in India, combining its paid previews on Wednesday and its first full day on Thursday. The movie was released across more than 27,000 screens, showing just how big its reach is. Its gross collections have already crossed ₹170 crore, while total net collections stand at over ₹145 crore so far.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer BREAKS several records, earns Rs 44 crore in paid previews

The film had already set the tone with its paid previews, which collected around ₹43 crore- the highest ever for any Indian film. On its first full day, it earned close to ₹96-100 crore, and the final numbers are expected to go even higher.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Internationally too, the film is performing strongly, with worldwide collections expected to touch ₹150-170 crore on day one itself.

Dhurandhar 2 beats many blockbusters like...

With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has beaten the opening day records of major Hindi films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, and Stree 2.

Looking at the current trend, the film is expected to have a huge extended weekend, possibly earning ₹300–400 crore in India. If this pace continues, Dhurandhar 2 could go on to set even bigger records in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Dhurandhar 2 Records Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection