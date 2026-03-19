Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s thriller registers solid Rs 17 crore opening, becomes first Bollywood film to break THIS record

Dhurandhar 2 has finally been released in theatres, and early figures suggest that it has performed even better than expected. The film has been well received in India as well as overseas. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in theaters on March 19. There was already a lot of excitement among the audience about the film, which was clearly visible after the release. This spy action thriller was awaited since the trailer. On the very first day of its release, the film made a huge impact at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Dhurandhar 2 collected over Rs 17 crore on its opening day. Earlier, in the paid preview itself, the film had collected about Rs 44 crore, which is a huge record in itself. The film has already earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Moreover, it has become the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide for the opening weekend through advance bookings. According to trade pundits, the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore on its first day.

Dhurandhar 2 records

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 is making a big record in advance bookings. According to reports, it has become the fifth film in India to cross Rs 200 crore in advance sales. Earlier, Pushpa 2, Leo, RRR, and Baahubali 2 have achieved this feat. This is the first Bollywood film to do so.

The film has already earned over Rs 100 crore on its opening day. The first day collection in India is expected to be over Rs 73 crore, while the figure has crossed Rs 35 crore in the overseas market. Both multiplexes and single screens are witnessing huge crowds.

Dhurandhar 2 receives positive reviews

Dhurandhar 2 is getting a good response on the social media platform. Audiences have appreciated Ranveer Singh's performance, the story, and the direction of the film. Many have called it a complete entertainment package. Some reviews said that the film, despite being long, does not bore and constantly keeps the audience hooked. Action scenes and background music are also being liked a lot.

All about Dhurandhar 2: Star Cast and Direction

Dhurandhar 2 has been directed by Aditya Dhar, who has delivered successful films in the past. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The performances of all the artists have been appreciated. Ranveer Singh's performance is said to be the biggest highlight of the film.

What’s next for Dhurandhar 2?

Looking at the advance booking and opening of the film, it is being said that it can become one of the biggest films of the year 2026. Despite the high ticket prices, the shows were houseful at many places.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more