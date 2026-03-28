Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film remains UNSTOPPABLE, nears Rs 1200 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 is running housefull in major cities like Delhi-NCR. Even in premium theatres like PVR Director's Cut, the ticket price reached Rs 2400, yet all the tickets were sold out. Check out the box office collection of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making tremendous money at the box office and creating new records every day. Ranveer Singh's new look from the film is being loved by the audience. According to reports, in just 8 days of its release, the film has earned about Rs 723 crore in India and about Rs 1128 crore worldwide. Earning at such a fast pace shows the huge success of this film.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

If we talk about the eighth day's earnings, then the film collected about Rs 49.70 crore on that day alone. The earnings came from around 19,493 shows, which shows how the film has been released in such large numbers across the country. The craze is especially evident in big cities, where audiences are reaching theatres in large numbers.

According to some reports, there has been a slight fluctuation in the film's earnings. On the ninth day, the film collected around Rs 41 crore, while on the tenth day, the collection was around Rs 7 crore, with 5705 shows and an occupancy of around 40.5 percent. The Hindi version did well too. Overall, due to the strong story, strong acting and good response from the audience, Dhurandhar 2 is continuously dominating the box office and its earnings are expected to increase in the coming days as well.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2

The film performed well over the weekend and broke several records. Interestingly, it has also surpassed the opening record of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from Hindi, the film has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is running housefull in major cities like Delhi-NCR. Even in premium theatres like PVR Director's Cut, the ticket price reached Rs 2400, yet all the tickets were sold out. This shows how much the audience is excited to watch the film and despite the high price, the demand for the film has not come down.

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