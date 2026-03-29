Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film sees 44% jump on Saturday, eyes Rs 800 crore

Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and now according to reports, this franchise has reached the 2000 crore club by combining both the parts. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing great at the box office and is setting new records every day. On Day 10 of its release, the film witnessed a huge jump in its collections. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has earned almost 44% more than Friday. Now the worldwide collection of the film has crossed Rs 1200 crore, which shows its huge success.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the trade website, the film collected around Rs 62.85 crore (net) on Day 10. Earlier on Friday, the film had earned around Rs 41.55 crore. That is, a good increase was seen in one day. So far, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 778.77 crore, while the India gross has reached around Rs 930.44 crore. In overseas too, the film has collected around Rs 296 crore, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 1226.44 crore.

If you look at the earnings according to the language, the Hindi version is at the forefront. In Hindi, the film earned around Rs 58 crore and its occupancy was around 45%. It earned Rs 3 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.40 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.15 crore in Malayalam and Rs 0.30 crore in Kannada. The film is getting a good response across the country.

Dhurandhar 2 touches Rs 2000 crore

The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun as lead characters. The story of the film revolves around an undercover agent, who goes among the enemies and completes the big mission. This film is a sequel to the first part and now this franchise has reached the 2000 crore club by combining both the parts.

The most special thing about the film is that no big Hindi film has been released in front of it so far, from which it is getting full benefit. There is a tremendous buzz about the film among the audience and its story, action and music are also being liked. If this momentum continues, then in the coming days, Dhurandhar 2 can make even bigger records and will keep its hold on the box office.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 revolves around the story of an Indian spy Hamza who goes on a special mission to Pakistan. It tells how he fights situations and brings exclusive information for the country. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role along with Sunjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and others. The film is making waves with its exceptional storyline.

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