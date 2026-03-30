Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film BEATS Pushpa 2, grosses over Rs 1000 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge smashes box office records with Ranveer Singh leading a gripping spy thriller, crossing 1300 crore worldwide in just 11 days.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, hit cinemas on March 19, with preview shows starting a day earlier. It’s the sequel to the massive hit Dhurandhar, which released just three months ago in December 2025 and earned around ₹1300 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11

The sequel has had an incredible run at the box office. In just 10 days, it collected about ₹780 crore net (₹930 crore gross) in India and ₹1255 crore globally. On its 11th day, it added another ₹69.10 crore, taking its total India net to ₹847.87 crore and gross to over ₹1013 crore. Worldwide, it has now crossed ₹1300 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2

With these numbers, the film has already beaten the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, which had earned ₹812 crore in India. It is now very close to surpassing the first Dhurandhar film, which currently holds the record for the highest-earning Hindi film in India with ₹895 crore net.

More about Dhurandhar 2

The film features a strong cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Set partly in Karachi’s Lyari area, the first film blended fiction with real events like the Kandahar hijack (1999), the Parliament attack (2001), and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel continues the story, focusing on Ranveer Singh’s character, who rises in Pakistan under a new identity while his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi is revealed. It also touches on events like Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian elections, and demonetisation in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The Dhurandhar franchise has become a major online success which generates various discussions and creates memes and produces viral content throughout social media platforms. The two films receive audience appreciation because their total runtime exceeds seven and a half hours and their story and performances and music and casting deliver an engaging experience to viewers.

Shashwat Sachdev composed the music for the film which was produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar through their Jio Studios and B62 Studios production companies.

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