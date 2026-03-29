Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film shows no sign of slowing down; inches closer to Rs 1000 crore mark in India

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been making waves at the box office in India. The film has broken multiple records, not just in India but around the world. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been making waves at the box office in India. On day 11, which is the second Sunday of the film, the expectations of the trade analysts have increased a lot. According to early reports by Saccnilk, the film has collected a total of Rs 11.85 crore in India in the opening hours of Day 11 by 11 pm. The earnings came from 3,532 shows, mainly the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions. With this, it seems that Dhurandhar 2 is going to make even bigger records this week.

All about Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The earnings of Day 11 are mainly from the Hindi version. The Hindi version has grossed Rs 11.26 crore with 38.9% occupancy in 3,152 shows. The Telugu version has collected Rs 40 lakhs from 267 shows with 25% occupancy, while the Tamil version has collected Rs 19 lakhs from 113 shows with 38% occupancy. These figures show that Hindi audiences are the most excited for the film, but audiences in other languages are also coming to watch it.

Will Dhurandhar 2 cross Rs 1000 crore?

Trade analysts predict that Dhurandhar 2 may cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India today. As of now, the film's overall India gross stands at Rs 937.70 crore. Of this, the net collection is Rs 790.62 crore. These figures are live and can change depending on the shows and collections throughout the day. The final collection will be confirmed only at the end of the day.

Will Dhurandhar 2 beat Dhurandhar at the box office?

If we talk about the first Dhurandhar released last year, then its lifetime net earnings in India were Rs 840.20 crore. That is, Dhurandhar 2 is soon going to leave behind the first part as its sequel. This year's release and good occupancy show that the audience is liking this film of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar in a big way. After the success of the first part, this sequel has also started very well.

On the whole, Dhurandhar 2 seems to be creating a record at the box office. Apart from the Hindi version, the film has also been released in Tamil and Telugu versions. With the increasing crowd and occupancy of the audience, it is clear that this film will be a hit in the theaters for a long time. As the day progresses, the earnings of the film will increase further. Trade analysts expect the film to join the Rs 1,000 crore club and take the Dhurandhar franchise to to new heights.

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