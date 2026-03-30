Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 12: After thunderous run, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film slows down; earns just Rs 12 crore by 6pm

After a thunderous run at the box office, Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down in terms of earnings, marking its lowest collection to date with current data. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been making headlines at the box office. The film was a big hit upon its release. From the paid preview (Day 0) itself, it earned about Rs 43 crore, which is considered a big start for any film. According to reports by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. After this, the film's earnings increased even more over the weekend. It collected around Rs 113 crore on the third day and Rs 114.85 crore on the fourth day, which was the highest collection day ever.

Dhurandhar 2 first week box office collection

By the end of the first week, the film had collected a total of Rs 674.17 crore nett. During this time, the occupancy in the theaters was also very high, especially on weekends, with more than 70 percent of the audience coming. The film has received a good response from the audience.

Dhurandhar 2 second week box office collection

The second week saw a slight drop in the film's earnings after the entry, which usually happens with every big film. However, the film is still under production. The film collected Rs 41.75 crore on the ninth day. It rose to Rs 62.85 crore on the tenth day and Rs 68.10 crore on the eleventh day.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12

On the twelfth day, which was a Monday, the film's earnings dropped to Rs 12 crore by 6 pm as reported by Sacnilk. This decline is being considered normal due to the weekend. The overall occupancy of the show was recorded to be around 21 percent. That is, the number of viewers has decreased a little, but the film is still drawing people to the theater.

Dhurandhar 2 occupancy

The highest collection of the film is coming from the Hindi version. In Hindi, the film has collected around Rs 11.76 crore and is being screened in 9,381 shows. The occupancy was around 22 percent. The Telugu version earned Rs. 0.50 crore, where there were about 798 shows and the occupancy was also around 20 percent. The Tamil version earned around Rs 0.18 crore, with 358 shows and an occupancy of around 18 percent.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has also been released in Kannada and Malayalam languages, but the earnings from there are relatively low. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. It is a spy action thriller film, which showcases the story of an Indian agent who deals with multiple difficulties.

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