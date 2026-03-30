Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film remains UNBEATABLE; eyes Rs 900 crore mark in India

Aditya Dhar Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grabbed the audience's attention with its powerful storyline. The film has broken multiple records with its impressive box office collection. Read on to know its day 12 collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing great at the box office. In just 11 days of its release, the film has grossed Rs 1, 011.95 crore in India. At the same time, the net collection has reached Rs 846.47 crore. The film had a strong opening with Rs 102.55 crore on its first day. Even after this, the film maintained good collections every day, making it one of the biggest films of the year. On the 12th day of release, the film collected Rs 2.87 crore by 12 pm as reported by Sacnilk. The Hindi version collected Rs 2.72 crore while the Tamil and Telugu versions minted Rs 0.04 and 0.11 crore. The film is running across 6,163 shows with an occupancy of 16 percent.

Dhurandhar 2 broke the record in North America

Dhurandhar 2 is performing well not only in India but also overseas. The film collected Rs 25 crore on its 11th day alone, taking its overseas collection to Rs 350 crore. According to trade experts, the film may soon join the Rs 1,400 crore worldwide club, which is huge for a film to score in a few days. Interestingly, the film has also broken several records in North America and has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films there.

Dhurandhar 2-day-wise box office collection

On its second Sunday, the film collected Rs 68.10 crore, slightly higher than Saturday. The film was initially released on 21,633 screens in India, which was later reduced to 19,270 screens. The Hindi version contributed Rs 63 crore to Sunday's earnings, while the Telugu version added Rs 3 crore. Even on weekdays, the film consistently earned between Rs 40 and Rs 60 crore, increasing its total collection exponentially.

All about Dhurandhar 2: Story and cast

Dhurandhar 2 revolves around an undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who works in the enemy country under the name of Hamza Ali Majri. He tries to break into Karachi's underworld and dismantle the terror network. During this time, he has to face many dangerous situations. Facing all the challenges, Jaskirat, who plays the role of Hamza Mazari, gives his best in the service of his country.

The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Aditya Dhar has directed the film. Because of the powerful story, brilliant acting, and tremendous action, this film consistently draws audiences to theaters. It was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and since then, it has been making waves with an impressive collection not just in India but around the world.

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