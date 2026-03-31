Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie inches CLOSER to Rs 900 crore

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its record-breaking run, nearing 1400 crore worldwide in 12 days with a powerful storyline and strong performances.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 12: Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2) hit cinemas on March 19, with paid previews starting a day earlier. The movie continues the story from Dhurandhar which was released three months before this film. The film achieved great success by earning ₹1300 crores at the box office.

The sequel has picked up right where the first film left off, and its box office performance has been nothing short of remarkable. In just 11 days, the film earned around ₹867 crore net (₹1023 crore gross) in India and a huge ₹1365 crore worldwide. It stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12

Even on its 12th day, March 30, the film continued its strong run. Early estimates suggest it collected around ₹25.30 crore in India, taking its domestic total close to ₹872.17 crore. It also added about ₹8 crore from overseas markets, pushing its worldwide collection to nearly ₹1400 crore. Now, all eyes are on whether it can beat some of the biggest Indian films ever, like Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Dhurandhar story

The story is set against the tense backdrop of Lyari in Karachi and dives deep into the world of intelligence and covert missions. The film combines fictional elements with actual historical incidents which include the Kandahar hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

About Dhurandhar 2

In this sequel, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari rises to power in Pakistan, while the film also explores his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became a covert agent. It also weaves in events like 2014 Indian general election and 2016 Indian demonetisation to add more depth to the story.

Dhurandhar has created a huge online buzz because fans keep discussing the films and sharing video clips and making memes from various scenes. The two movies maintain their audience interest throughout their combined three hour and forty minute duration because of their effective storytelling and strong acting and captivating musical score. People have given positive feedback about Shashwat Sachdev's background score for the film.

Dhurandhar 2, which Jyoti Deshpande and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar produced through Jio Studios and B62 Studios, continues to lead box office results while showing no indication of decreasing its momentum.

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