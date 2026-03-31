Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie SURPASSES Baahubali 2 in US

Dhurandhar: The Revenge breaks box office records, earning 1,043.68 crore in India and $37M overseas. Ranveer Singh starrer dominates Bollywood, surpassing Baahubali 2 in the US while sparking global fan debates.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has firmly cemented itself as one of the biggest box office hits in Bollywood history. Directed by Aditya Dhar, who once dreamed of becoming a cricketer, the film has not only lived up to expectations but has also surpassed its predecessor, turning the franchise into a ₹872 crore domestic blockbuster.

The makers recently shared on the official Baahubali social media page that Dhurandhar 2 has broken a nine-year-old record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the US. According to Venky Box Office, the Ranveer Singh-starrer earned $22.7 million in North America on Sunday alone, bringing its overseas total to $37 million (around ₹345 crore) after 11 days.

Domestically, the film faced a slight slowdown during weekdays. Its first Monday brought in ₹65 crore, dropping further to ₹56 crore on Tuesday. By the end of the first week, Dhurandhar 2 had collected ₹674 crore in India, already surpassing the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. The second weekend saw lower numbers, with the film earning just over ₹60 crore, taking its total for the second weekend to ₹130 crore. Day 12 closed at ₹25 crore in India across 17,614 shows, with an average occupancy of 23.5 percent. Overseas collections also dipped by 52 percent, according to Sacnilk data.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13

As of Day 13, the film is still running strong across 2,753 shows, adding ₹1.23 crore on that day alone. This brings the total India gross to ₹1,043.68 crore and the net collection to ₹873.40 crore, with final numbers yet to be reported. However, the film is still roughly ₹400 crore short of Pushpa 2: The Rule’s lifetime domestic collection of ₹1,742 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Audiences rush to theatres, but what is far from clear is the reaction the film is receiving. Some fans are lauding Dhurandhar 2 for its scale of history and performances, while there are some who call it a ‘propaganda film.’ But whatever they say, Dhurandhar 2 has knocked other releases straight into second place. The emergence of Big Badaboom has even shaken the fervour around Ram Charan’s latest Peddi.

With box office dominance, international recognition, and heated squabbles between fans on social media, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the most talked-about films in recent Bollywood history. Proof was given of the scale of storytelling and star appeal, at their sharpest balance.

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