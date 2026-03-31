Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller sees weekday drop; FAILS to reach Rs 900 crore by 6 PM

Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold strong at the box office, although now the pace of its earnings on weekdays seems to be slowing down a bit. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to hold strong at the box office, although now the pace of its earnings on weekdays seems to be slowing down a bit. According to reports by Sacnilk, on the 13th day of its release, the film collected Rs. 19.30 crore. With this, the total India net of the film has reached Rs 891.47 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1, 064.24 crore. The film received an overwhelming response in the initial days, but now the decline in the number of viewers during the weekdays is clearly visible. Despite this, the film's performance remains strong and has a good presence in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2-day-wise box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 and had a great start from the very first day. The film earned Rs 43 crore on Day 0, while the figure reached Rs 102.55 crore on the first day. There was a slight drop on the second day, and the collection was Rs 80.72 crore, but the first weekend gave the film a big lead. The film collected Rs 113 crore on Saturday and Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday, its biggest single-day collection so far. Thus, the first weekend has put the film in a strong position at the box office.

In the first week, the collection gradually decreased during the weekdays. The film collected Rs 65 crore on Monday, Rs 56.60 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 48.75 crore on Wednesday. Despite this, the film maintained a steady performance and earned Rs. 49.70 crore on the eighth day. Thus, the total collection of the first week was Rs 674.17 crore, which is a big figure in itself. The second week also saw the same trend, where it earned Rs. 41.75 crore on Friday, increased to Rs. 62.85 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 68.10 crore on Sunday. However, on Monday, the collection fell to Rs 25.30 crore, which shows the weekday slowdown.

Dhurandhar 2 theatre occupancy

The occupancy figures also point to the same decline. The film had recorded the highest occupancy of 76.1 percent on the fourth day, but it came down to around 25.4 percent on the 13th day. Despite this, the film is running with 10,874 shows across the country, which shows its strong hold. The Hindi version leads the pack in terms of languages, collecting Rs. 18.38 crore on Day 13, with an occupancy of around 27 percent. The film collected Rs 0.60 crore in Telugu and Rs 0.32 crore in Tamil, while the collections in Malayalam and Kannada were relatively low.

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