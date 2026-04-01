Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller NEARS Rs 900 crore, BEATS KGF 2 and RRR in India

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller crosses 899 crore in India, beating KGF 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, and continues its record-breaking run.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: The spy-action film directed by Aditya Dhar is having an incredible run at the Indian box office. In just 13 days since its release on March 19, it has earned over ₹899 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The film had a massive first week, bringing in ₹674.17 crore. After that, it continued to perform strongly, earning ₹41.75 crore on day 9, ₹62.85 crore on day 10, ₹68.10 crore on day 11, ₹25.30 crore on day 12, and around ₹27.75 crore on day 13. This takes its total India collection to approximately ₹899.92 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 breaks several records

With this, the film has already gone past the lifetime India earnings of several big hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD. It has also beaten the Hindi version collection of Pushpa 2: The Rise. Even its second weekend collection of ₹141.5 crore is higher than that of Dhurandhar Part 1, which had earned ₹895 crore in India.

However, it still has some way to go before crossing the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the Telugu version of Pushpa 2: The Rise.

About Dhurandhar franchise

As for the story, the first film released on December 5 last year and followed an Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who goes undercover in Karachi to break up a terror network. Set in Lyari—an area known for gang violence—the film mixed espionage with real-world events like the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel focuses on the rise of his character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in Karachi’s underworld. It also explores his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, showing how he eventually becomes a covert operative.

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