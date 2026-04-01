Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller crosses Rs 900 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its blockbuster run, crossing 900 crore in India and 1,435 crore worldwide, surpassing hits like KGF 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 14: The box office success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to show no signs of stopping. The film which Aditya Dhar directed and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead has set new records since its release date on March 19 2026. The movie has achieved the ₹900 crore milestone in India and will soon reach the ₹1,500 crore total at international markets within two weeks after its release. Sara Arjun Arjun Rampal R. Madhavan Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt all appear in major roles throughout the action-packed sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 14

According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk, on Day 14, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned around ₹2.00 crore net from 5,112 shows in India. The total India gross has now reached ₹1,079.77 crore while the net total stands at ₹901.92 crore. The film gained approximately ₹8 crore through international markets on its 13th day, which brought its foreign box office total to ₹358 crore. The total worldwide box office revenue now reaches ₹1,435.41 crore.

Dhurandhar breaks several records

The film’s strong numbers, even on weekdays, show how well it has held up at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 has maintained its box office performance during the week because audiences continue to watch the film while sharing their positive experiences with others. The film has reached this level of success because its Indian box office revenue exceeds multiple high-profile Indian releases which include KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD. The film has surpassed the Hindi box office earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rise, which establishes it as one of the top-grossing Hindi movies from recent years.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge became a box office success because it combined thrilling action with famous actors and public excitement, which helped the film maintain its box office success in India and international markets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar faces controversy due to...

The movie became the focus of a social media controversy when an image appeared online claiming to depict Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat, smoking while donning a turban. The image faced questioning from some people who found it disrespectful, which resulted in public disapproval.

Director Aditya Dhar confirmed via social media that the circulating image was altered through digital methods and did not originate from the film. He told viewers to avoid believing or sharing fake visual content while explaining that artificial intelligence created the popular image.

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