Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller CROSSES Rs 900 crore, continues record-breaking run

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 storms past 900 crore in India within two weeks, beating major blockbusters and continuing its impressive run at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 14: The spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh, is experiencing successful box office performance. The film which premiered on March 19 achieved enormous box office success and established multiple new records during its initial week. The daily revenue has experienced a small decline but the film reached ₹900 crore in Indian earnings within two weeks of release.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 14

According to the latest figures, the film earned ₹674.17 crore in its first week. On day 14, it collected ₹19.90 crore, which is lower than the previous day’s ₹27.75 crore but still impressive. The total net collection of the film in India has reached ₹919.82 crore while the total gross revenue has attained ₹1,101.24 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 records

Dhurandhar 2 has exceeded the total box office revenue of multiple major films including KGF: Chapter 2 RRR and Kalki 2898 AD within a span of just a few days. It is now aiming to beat the numbers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rise.

More about the film

The first film followed an undercover Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Karachi’s crime and political networks to stop a major terror plot. Set in the troubled Lyari area, it was inspired by real events like the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The sequel develops its plot by showing how Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari ascends in Karachi's criminal world. The film reveals his previous identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into a secret operative.

The film features a strong cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Udaybir Sandhu, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. The film received praise from Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth who congratulated the team on their successful work.

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