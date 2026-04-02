ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller make Rs 1000...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller make Rs 1000 crore net in India?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run with Day 15 collections. Ranveer Singh's spy thriller crosses 920 crore net in India and 1,460 crore worldwide.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 2, 2026 9:33 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 15: Can Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller make Rs 1000 crore net in India?
Dhurandhar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 15: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been at the box office for 14 days and is full of intense action, passion, drama, and shocks. This spy drama by Aditya Dhar has raised the bar for Bollywood ahead of its third week. Dhurandhar 2 has grossed approximately Rs 1460 crore gross globally and Rs 920.02 crore net in India, despite a persistent decline in business. With these figures, it has already surpassed previous box office winners, such as Dhurandhar, its own predecessor. Let's have a look at how much the movie has made on its day 15 (Thursday).

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller CROSSES Rs 900 crore, continues record-breaking run

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 15

As of Day 15, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 2,630 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.56 crore (Sacnilk early estimates). This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,102.13 crore and total India net to ₹920.58 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller crosses Rs 900 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 14

Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar 2 had a net business of Rs 20.10 crore over 17,906 shows on April 1, day 14. Compared to day 13's net collection of Rs 27.75 Cr, that represents a 27.6% decrease. As a result, India's net collection is currently at Rs 920.02 crore, while its gross has reached Rs 1,101.47 crore.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh’s film nears Rs 1,435 crore, BEATS Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Regarding the global figures, on day 14, the abroad business total was increased by Rs 7 crore, bringing the overall revenue to Rs 365.00 Cr. Thus, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and Rakesh Bedi, has made Rs 1,466.47 crore globally.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is an espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. It chronicles the story of a young, heroic named Jaskirat Singh, who ends himself in jail due to unpredictable and sad circumstances. He is reached by Indian government officers who transform him into their undercover spy just before he accepts his fate, which is to be hanged until death. The first half depicts his entry into Pakistan and the infamous Lyari gang, while the second part illustrates how his diplomatic approach elevates him to the position of king.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 15 Dhurandhar 2 Records Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection