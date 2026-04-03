Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film marks LOWEST single day earnings; FAILS to cross Rs 1000 crore in India

Durandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has received an overwhelming response from the audience since the day of release. Despite slight drop in earning, the film is still holding well in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released in theaters on March 19, and since then, the film has been in constant discussion. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has received an overwhelming response from the audience. On social media, people are praising the film's story, action, and director Aditya Dhar's detailing. The film's music is also outstanding. Since its release, the film has broken several records and is doing extremely well at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

On Day 15, the film collected Rs 17.80 crore net in India. The earnings came from around 17,030 shows, with an average occupancy of 18%. The Hindi version contributed the most to it and earned Rs 16.50 crore alone. With this, the total gross collection of the film in India has reached Rs 1, 122.17 crore, while the net collection has reached Rs 937.32 crore. These figures show that the film is still holding up well in theatres, although with a slight dip.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 has performed well overseas as well. On Day 15, the film collected around Rs 5 crore in the overseas market. With this, the total overseas gross of the film has reached Rs 370 crore. If we talk about the worldwide collection, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 1, 492.17 crore so far. In this way, the film is proving to be a big hit all over the world and is rapidly making new records.

Dhurandhar 2 vs other films

In the first week, Dhurandhar 2 had collected Rs 674.17 crore, but the collections have slowed down a bit in the second week. Despite this, the film has broken records set by many big films, including KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD. Now the film aims to surpass the records of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, and to do so, it will have to maintain its pace in the coming days.

Dhurandhar 2 revolves around an Indian spy who goes to the enemy country and tries to eliminate a dangerous network. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also praised the film and called it a must-watch. He said, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every indian. Jai Hind.”

Check out the post here:

What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar ? box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind ?? @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 is doing great at the box office and is expected to create more big records in the coming days.

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