Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film sees 27% jump on Friday, eyes Rs 1000 crore

Dhurandhar 2 is performing well at the box office. Audiences are loving the story, action and music of the film, due to which its craze is still intact. The film is very close to reach rs 1000 crore. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: The film Dhurandhar 2 is performing well at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is still running strong on day 16 of its release. Audiences are loving the story, action and music of the film, due to which its craze is still intact. According to the report, the film collected around Rs 21.55 crore on its 16th day, which is higher than the previous day's Rs 17.80 crore. The film is expected to benefit from the weekend due to the Good Friday holiday. In the first week itself, the film had earned Rs 674.17 crore, which is a big record in itself.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

So far, the film Dhurandhar 2’s total India net collection has been around Rs 959.37 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 1, 148.58 crore. The film is now very close to joining the Rs 1000 crore club in India. The special thing is that the film crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide in just 7 days.

Dhurandhar 2 records

Dhurandhar 2 has also broken the records of many big films. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD. It is clear that this film has become one of the biggest hits of the country at this time.

Rishabh Shetty praises Dhurandhar 2

South actor Rishab Shetty also praised the film and called it excellent. In his tweet he wrote, "Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow. Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker."

All about Dhurandhar 2

The star cast of the film Dhurandhar 2 is also being praised. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Madhavan in pivotal roles. The story of the film is based on the mission of an Indian spy Hamza, who goes to eliminate a dangerous terrorist organization in Pakistan. During this period, he faced several challenges. The film also shows how Jaskirat, due to circumstances, becomes Hamza. On the whole, Dhurandhar 2 is a power-packed action and patriotic film, which continues to captivate the audience.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more