Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller BREAKS all records, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film ever after crossing Rs 900 crore

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 creates history, becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film in just 15 days. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created history at the box office. In just 15 days, the film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The spy thriller has collected over Rs 950 crore, surpassing its first part, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar 2 has created many records since its release. This includes records such as the biggest opening day, opening weekend, first week, and second weekend earnings. Now the film is very close to creating the record of the biggest second-week earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

On Day 15, the film collected Rs 17.80 crore nett in India. The earnings came from around 17,030 shows, with an average occupancy of 18 percent. The Hindi version made the biggest contribution to it and earned Rs. 16.50 crore alone. With day 15 collection, the total gross collection of the film in India reached Rs 1, 122.17 crore and the net collection reached Rs 937.32 crore.

On the 16th day, the film is running in 2,605 shows and has so far recorded a live collection of Rs. 1.28 crore. With this, the total gross collection is Rs 1, 123.68 crore and the net collection is Rs 938.60 crore. The earnings will increase with the evening and morning shows. The final figures are yet to come.

Dhurandhar 2 to start Rs 1000 club in Bollywood?

Looking at the current pace of the film, it is clear that Dhurandhar 2 can soon start the 1000 crore club for Bollywood. This will be a new achievement for Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed many big milestones in terms of earnings. It became the fastest Hindi film to reach the 300, 400, 500, and 600 crore club. In the first week itself, it collected more than Rs 690 crore. The performance also left behind big films like Jawan and Stree 2.

Reasons for release and success

Released on 19 March 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has become one of the biggest Hindi films of recent times. Ranveer Singh's performance in the film is considered to be its biggest strength, while Aditya Dhar's direction and minute detailing kept the audience hooked for about four hours. Moreover, the film also had a record release in overseas markets, where it was screened in around 2,200 theatres. According to reports, the film has earned over Rs 1450 crore globally.

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