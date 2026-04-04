Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film remains UNSTOPPABLE, crosses Rs 1500 crore overseas

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing well at the box office. The film is still running strong on day 17 of its release. Read on to know box office collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing well at the box office. The film is still running strong on day 17 of its release. According to today's early figures as reported by Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 0.96 crore by 9 am and is being screened in 2,141 shows across the country. The total India net collection of the film so far is Rs 960.33 crore. At the same time, the India gross collection has reached Rs 1, 149.71 crore. If we talk about the worldwide collection, the film has so far earned Rs 1, 523.58 crore. Of this, Rs 375 crore has come from the overseas market alone, which shows its global popularity.’

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Dhurandhar box office collection

If Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is compared to its first part Dhurandhar, then the sequel has gone ahead in every case. The worldwide collection of the first film was Rs 1, 307.35 crore, while the overseas collection was Rs 299.50 crore. Further, India Net stood at Rs 840.20 cr and Gross was Rs 1, 007.85 cr. It is clear from these figures that Dhurandhar 2 is proving to be more successful.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas performance

The performance of Dhurandhar 2 is quite strong in the overseas market as well. The collection of Rs 375 crore shows that the overseas audience is also liking the film. If this momentum continues in the coming days, the film can earn more and create new records.

Will Dhurandhar 2 be able to beat Dangal?

Now the biggest question is whether this film will be able to break the record of Dangal? Dangal grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide and is still counted among the biggest Indian films. Dhurandhar 2 is currently far behind this figure, but given the pace of its earnings, it can be expected that it can reach close to that record.

However, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has become one of the biggest hits of this year. The film has not only surpassed its first part but has also registered new records at the box office. Now all eyes are on how much more this film earns in the coming days and whether it can break the big record of Dangal or not.

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