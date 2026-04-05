Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film SMASHES all records, BEATS Baahubali 2 in North America

Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh, has now reached very close to the 1000 crore mark in India, which has excited both the makers and the fans. Read on to know its box office collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well at the box office. The spy action film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is still going strong in its third week, and there is no major drop in its earnings. This film, starring Ranveer Singh, has now reached very close to the 1000 crore mark in India, which has excited both the makers and the fans. Talking about the film's 17th-day earnings, according to Sacnilk's report, it collected Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday. After a slight drop on weekdays, the film has again shown a strong jump in the third weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 Week-wise Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 674.17 crore in the first week and Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 985.02 crore, and the gross collection at Rs 1,179.30 crore. Now it is expected that the film will soon join the 1000 crore club. However, it is yet to break the Indian record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore). Despite this, the film has already surpassed big films like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and KGF Chapter 2.

Dhurandhar 2 records in North America

Even in North America, the performance of Dhurandhar 2 has been excellent. According to the report, the film has grossed over $25 million here and has become the first Bollywood film to do so. It has also broken the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had earned $20.80 million in the region.

What to expect from Dhurandhar 2?

Looking at the pace of the film's earnings, it is estimated that it can even cross the $30 million mark in the coming days. If the same trend continues, its lifetime collection could reach $32-35 million. With this, the film can create a new record, and its popularity will become even stronger.

All about Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an Indian spy who goes to the enemy country and completes the mission to destroy the underworld and terror network. The story of his character's debut is shown in this part, which shows how he becomes Hamza Ali Majri. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

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