Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller creates history, becomes first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore

Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well at the box office and earns on the 18th day of its release. It has become the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well at the box office and earns on the 18th day of its release. The film is setting new records each day. The special thing is that the pace of the film has not slowed down even in the third week, which is considered a big achievement for any film. On Day 18, the film collected Rs 26.84 crore. Usually in the third week, the earnings of the films go down, but this film has broken this trend. The advantage of the weekend was definitely found, but despite this, such a big earning shows that the audience is still going to watch the film in theaters in large numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 674 crore in its first week. In the second week too, the film collected Rs 263.65 crore. With this, the total gross collection of the film in India has reached Rs 1, 209.98 crore, while the net collection has reached Rs 1, 011.86 crore. The film has now become the first Bollywood film to earn more than Rs 1000 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2

Now this film is moving towards breaking the records of many big films. It is likely to soon surpass the Rs 1, 030.42 crore collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Apart from this, it is also challenging the record of Pushpa 2: The Rise. The film has already surpassed several biggies like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and KGF: Chapter 2.

All about Dhurandhar 2

The star cast of Dhurandhar 2 is also quite strong. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Talking about the story, it is a spy action thriller.In the first part, Ranveer Singh played the role of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari area and tries to dismantle the terror network. The second part shows the beginning of his character, explaining how he became a spy and how he rose to the top in the underworld. The film maintains audience engagement until its conclusion through its exceptional combination of action, drama, and emotional content.

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